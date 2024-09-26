EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 5.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 53,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 110,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVE

EVE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.