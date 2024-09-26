EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 6,158 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,105,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,869,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

EVCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 80,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

