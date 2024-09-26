Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Everest Group accounts for about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $393,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Everest Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $382.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.09.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

