Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,915,000 after buying an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,069,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

