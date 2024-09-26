Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

