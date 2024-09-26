Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

