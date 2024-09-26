Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,682. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

