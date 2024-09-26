Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,201 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,918.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of -466.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

