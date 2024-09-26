Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,791,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

