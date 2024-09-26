Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $498.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

