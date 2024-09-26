Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

