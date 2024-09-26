Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

