Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 65.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

