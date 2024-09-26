Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AR opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

