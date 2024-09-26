Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average is $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

