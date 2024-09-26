Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

