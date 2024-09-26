Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

