Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,321,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,573,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,144,894 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGN opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

