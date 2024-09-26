Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 96,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.