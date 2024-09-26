Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGR remained flat at $11.67 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and a P/E ratio of 38.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

