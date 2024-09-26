EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOND opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.