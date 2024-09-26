EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.47 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

