EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

