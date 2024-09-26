EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

