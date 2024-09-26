EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

