EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,929 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

