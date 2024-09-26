EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

