EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average of $246.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $263.97. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

