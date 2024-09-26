EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

