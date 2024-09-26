EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

