EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

