EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $2,695,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

IMO stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

