EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,895,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 175,798 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.60. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $129.75 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.10.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

