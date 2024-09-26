EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHG opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

