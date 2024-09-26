EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.