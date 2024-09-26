EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eXp World by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 551.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,454,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,971,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,454,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,971,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,380. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.64%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

