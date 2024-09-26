Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.17

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.17 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.78). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 284,749 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMAN

Everyman Media Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.98.

In other news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £397,500 ($532,271.02). Corporate insiders own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.