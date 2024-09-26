Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.94% of Evolution Petroleum worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPM. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $177.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

