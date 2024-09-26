Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 96,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 106,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Evotec Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

