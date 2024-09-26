EVR Research LP Buys Shares of 190,000 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EVR Research LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. LiveRamp accounts for 1.8% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

