EVR Research LP Buys Shares of 190,000 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EVR Research LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. LiveRamp accounts for 1.8% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp
In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
