EVR Research LP Buys Shares of 90,000 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. CarMax comprises approximately 2.0% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 332,574 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

