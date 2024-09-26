EVR Research LP Has $10.29 Million Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

EVR Research LP reduced its stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,949 shares during the period. Riskified accounts for approximately 3.1% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Riskified were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Barclays cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.
Riskified Stock Down 2.5 %
Riskified stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $837.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Riskified Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
