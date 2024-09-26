EVR Research LP Purchases 510,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

EVR Research LP increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 340.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 1.3% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NWL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

