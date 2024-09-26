ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ExlService were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

