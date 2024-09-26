Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Exor Stock Performance

EXXRF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554. Exor has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.