Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Exor Stock Performance
EXXRF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554. Exor has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.
About Exor
