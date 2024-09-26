Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.