Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $625,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 168.29% and a negative return on equity of 176.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

