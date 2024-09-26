Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

TSE EXE opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52. The company has a market cap of C$778.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXE

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.