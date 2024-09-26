Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$9.40. Extendicare shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 99,959 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
