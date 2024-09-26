Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Gap Down to $114.77

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.77, but opened at $111.14. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $112.48, with a volume of 2,094,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 790,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,035,000 after buying an additional 782,381 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 138,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $618,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

